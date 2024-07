The team behind the SuperSega FPGA console has shown off its Dreamcast core in a new video.

Crazy Taxi, Gunbird 2 and Super Street Fighter II were shown off in the footage.

The system, which is expected to be completed later this year, also runs Master System, Mega Drive, Saturn and Sega CD games, all via FPGA cores. It is powered by the Virtex Ultrascale+ FPGA chip.

The SuperSega team claim that the Ultrascale+ has "100K-200K of logic cells that can emulate a Dreamcast behaviour."