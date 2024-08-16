It's been a while since Sega released a brand-new arcade racing game, so in the meantime, we've had to rely on indie developers to fill the void, with titles like Super Polygon GP and Over Jump Rally springing to mind.

Dangerous Derk Interactive (DDI) is a small UK-based studio which is doing its best to add to this wave of Sega tributes, and has two games which pay homage to the Japanese company's coin-op racers.

DDI Rally Championship is available now and costs £9.99. It's a SEGA Rally-infused racing title with five different cars, five tracks, dynamic time and weather and (perhaps best of all) Steam Deck support.

Here's some more PR:

DDI Rally Championship is an electrifying arcade video game that puts you behind the wheel of powerful rally cars, ready to conquer the most challenging off-road tracks across the globe. Strap in and get ready to experience the thrill of high-speed racing, as you navigate through dynamic terrains, including rugged mountains, dense forests, and treacherous deserts. Whether you’re a seasoned rally racer or a rookie looking for excitement, DDI Rally Championship guarantees heart-pounding arcade racing action, stunning visuals, and an authentic rally racing atmosphere that will keep you coming back for more. It’s time to rev your engines, conquer the world’s most demanding tracks, and claim your place in rally racing history!

DDI's other game is the upcoming Super Retro GP, which is inspired by the classic Virtua Racing, a title that did much to pioneer the use of 3D visuals in arcades. It's currently in early access, and you can download a demo from Steam.

Announced for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch, Super Retro GP will offer an arcade mode, grand prix mode, time trial mode and local split-screen multiplayer.

What do you think of these two titles? Let us know with a comment below.