Modder @SpadeTheSkele has managed to get the 1999 PC port of Sega Rally 2 working on modern-day computers.

While the Dreamcast version of the game suffered from a reduced framerate, the PC edition – released shortly afterwards – offered the same content but with smoother performance, hence it being a valuable piece of Sega Rally history.

"You heard that right," says SpadeTheSkele on Twitter. "I am so proud to say that the 1999 rally game is now 100% working! CD Audio, Controller support and so much more!"





You heard that right, i am so proud to say that the 1999 rally game is now 100% working! CD Audio, Controller support and so much more!



A text guide will be published as soon i get feedback!#segarally #retro pic.twitter.com/zkDEyKpWyK ORIGINAL SEGA RALLY 2 PC WORKING ON WIN 10!You heard that right, i am so proud to say that the 1999 rally game is now 100% working! CD Audio, Controller support and so much more!A text guide will be published as soon i get feedback! #sega August 12, 2024

As noted by the developer, this isn't the first time the game has been up and running on modern PCs, but there's a crucial difference this time round. The previous version was a "portable build", whereas SpadeTheSkele's new version runs the game from the original disc.

SpadeTheSkele also notes that some people have had issues with the portable version, so this should work better – although if you're running Windows 11, you might encounter problems.