Recently, we reported on the sad news that ROMHacking.net was closing down, leading many people to ponder where such hacks and mods would be found online in the future.
We've got a bit of good news today, however, as it has been announced that the ROM hack site RHDO has changed ownership and has rebranded as RomHack Plaza, promising "a platform free of gatekeepers and mod intervention."
BenjaminCM, also known as Kando on Twitter, has issued this statement:
Spike, former owner of the site, has decided to leave the site and transfer ownership of the platform to someone else. I, Benjamin, have taken over the project to give it a new lease of life. As a result, RHDO is no longer affiliated in any way with prepatched ROM platforms such as CDRomance.
Spike, the outgoing owner, had this to say about the handover:
It’s a transition period that will take some days to get done. Under [BenjaminCM]'s control the site gains a great guy as admin, much more knowledgeable and capable than I am.
I’m fine with this, I set to do something and I did it, there’s no point on keep pushing to be part of a scene I don’t belong to.