It has been confirmed that Chris Blackbourn's legendary Amiga racer Super Skidmarks will come pre-loaded on the A600GS, a new Amiga-based mini console and 68K-compatible computer powered by AmiBench.

The series began in 1993 with Skidmarks and was followed up with Super Skidmarks in 1995. Its visuals pushed the hardware to its limit, while the multiplayer focus made it popular with players. The game was also released on the Amiga CD32 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis.

Blackbourn is currently working hard to resurrect the Skidmarks brand with a new online multiplayer version, Epic Skidmarks.

Matthew Leaman – MD of AmigaKit Ltd, the company behind the A600GS – had the following to say:

We are grateful to Chris that he has given his approval to include his much loved racing game with the A600GS. I know many of our users will be so pleased to relive this classic racing game. Chris new project, Epic Skidmarks looks great!

Blackbourn added:

It's fantastic to see the Amiga community enjoying these classic games, and sharing them with a new generation of gamers. Thanks AmigaKit Ltd for supporting the community!

The game will be pre-installed on A600GS systems which are shipping now. Existing A600GS will be able to download a free update to install the game.