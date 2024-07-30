Blaze's Evercade handheld has already had one helping of Bitmap Brothers games – but the catch was that they were all based on console ports rather than the Amiga originals everyone knows and loves.

Thankfully, the company is now seeking to fix that issue by releasing a second collection, this time populated by Amiga games.

The Bitmap Brothers Collection 2 contains the following titles:

Cadaver

Cadaver: The Payoff

Gods

Magic Pockets

The Chaos Engine 2

Z (32-bit version)

While we're a little sad that we're not getting the Amiga versions of Xenon 2, Speedball 2 and the original Chaos Engine, what's on offer in this second collection is still brilliant.





"The Bitmap Brothers games last appeared on an Evercade Cartridge back in 2021 with a collection of five home console games," says Blaze. "This time, the cult favourite studio is represented with the area where they made their name - Amiga. Known as the “Rock Stars” of British game development, the trio of Mike Montgomery, Eric Matthews and Steve Kelly made a name for themselves and The Bitmap Brothers studio on Amiga and other home computer systems. From 1987 to 2003, the studio created a number of critically acclaimed games on Amiga that made their way to many console systems and encompassed a number of genres."

This pack has been "curated by the Evercade team and current rights holders, Rebellion" and this new collection will form part of Evercade's home computer line-up, and will be numbered 08. It launches in September and will go up for pre-order on August 30th, 2024, costing £17.99, $19.99 and €19.99.