Man Sets Record For Most Gaming Consoles Connected To A Single TV

You might think you have some pretty sweet cable management skills, but Ibrahim Al-Nasser no doubt has you beat.

The Saudi Arabian gamer recently claimed the Guinness World Record for most game consoles connected to a single TV, with 444 of them hooked up to the same HD-enabled TV.

The collection includes consoles ranging from the Magnavox Odyssey to the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, Sega Dreamcast, Neo Geo AES, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo 64, as well as many many others. He even seems to have a ton of the accessories too, including the N64DD, Famicom Disk System, 32X, the Dreamcast Karaoke unit, and the SNES Satellaview, all of which are plugged into their respective consoles.

The collection is so big that it spans the whole of a room and even requires a monitor with a list of the connections to keep track of how everything is laid out, but remarkably the cables are all invisible, with Al-Nasser using a bunch of tools and tricks to keep them out of sight.

Ibrahim Al-Nasser from Saudi Arabia has connected over 400 different games consoles to one TV 👀 pic.twitter.com/n9ETwfpyI5 August 13, 2024

In an interview with Guinness World Records on their website, Nassir said the following about the setup:

“I have so many video game consoles. After a while, I noticed that I had a big stack of gaming consoles that I couldn’t play. The TV ports are limited and if I wanted to play I could either unplug the existing console or I could keep everything and add more switchers and more convertors. It includes hundreds of video game consoles, all different to each other. All of the consoles require a special set up and cable management as well.”

Elsewhere, he also let the Guinness World Records team in on his favourite console of all time, declaring:

"For me, the best gaming console of all time, number one always, forever, Sega Genesis."

