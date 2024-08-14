This week's Arcade Archives release has been announced as Namco's 1993 fighting game Knuckle Heads (thanks @ohfivepro/Famitsu).

The game will be released on August 15th across PS4 and Nintendo Switch, in Japan, with versions expected to launch shortly after on certain international storefronts.

Worth highlighting before we continue is that we've recently been made aware that some of these games seem to be skipping PS4 in the UK, and PS4 and Nintendo Switch in some European countries. We're currently trying to find out why that is, but sadly don't have an answer at this time. We'll obviously update you should we hear anything. But for now, we'll go ahead and push on with some context about this upcoming release.

Originally entering arcades back in the early '90s, Knuckle Heads runs on Namco's NA-2 hardware, which was also used for games like Numan Athletics, Emeraldia, Nettou! Gekitou! Quiztou!! / Quiz Island, and X-Day 2. In the game, players select from one of six characters representing different countries who all carry a range of different weapons, from kusarigama to Tonfas.

Players can enter into a single-player tournament, but the main draw here is arguably its multiplayer setting, which sees four characters battling it out at once on screen. You can watch a demonstration of this below: