This week will see the release of Tecmo's 1995 Puyo Puyo clone Dero-N Dero Dero (otherwise known as Tecmo Stackers in the West) across Nintendo Switch and PS4, as part of Hamster's Arcade Archives series of arcade reissues. It will arrive on Japanese storefronts on August 8th (thanks Famitsu!).

Similar to Puyo Puyo, Dero-N Dero Dero sees players matching falling balls with those of the same colour onscreen to clear objects and aim for high scores. The main deviation here, however, is that once you match 4 of the same colour, the adjacent balls will also stretch out, potentially leading to further chain reactions.

It was ported to the PlayStation in Japan in 1995 and was later localized in 1997 in North America. A Sega Saturn port of the game was also produced in 1996, but this was only limited to a Japanese release.

You can watch some footage of the game in action below: