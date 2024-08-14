If you owned a Dreamcast in the early 2000s and loved vehicle-based games, you may have come across Red Dog: Superior Firepower in the past.

A collaboration between the Star Fox and Croc developers Argonaut Games and the publisher Sega (note: the game was published in North America under Crave Entertainment), it was one of the early third-party developed for the console outside of Japan and saw players get behind the controls of a large armoured assault vehicle before embarking on missions to blast away aliens, navigate tricky terrain, and escort payloads to their destination.

The game was fairly well received upon its original release, getting an 8.2 from IGNDC and an 89 from the magazine Game Fan, and seems to have generated a bit of a small following online, eventually leading the developers to release the source code back in 2022. And now it appears that a fan of the title named Chaotic Ray is trying to bring the game back under the name Red Dog: Revival, uploading a promising video devlog at the end of last month.

According to the video description, the project is "something like a remake of the original game, but for modern hardware", with footage shown representing "a pretty raw prototype". Right now, there are a few basic mechanics that have been implemented, which include driving, braking, boosting, strafing, shooting, and the shield mechanic. The developer has reportedly also been in contact with Matt Godbolt and Saviz Izadpanah, who are two of the three programmers credited on the original release, to seek further information and advice.

We'll definitely be keeping an eye on this project as it develops, and recommend that others should do the same by following the channel here.