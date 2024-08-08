A new card game has just been announced, which aims to poke fun at the topic of console wars while turning fan toxicity into something fun and positive that everyone can appreciate.

Console Wars The Card Game, as the project is called, is being developed by the gaming outlet XboxEra and is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter with the initial goal set at £20,000 (£15,727 has been raised so far, as of writing).

It sees multiple players competing against each other, as different fictional console manufacturers, with players having to collect various video game franchises (which are given legally-distinct titles like Mood, Unsurveyed, Hola, and Cattlefield), build their fanbase, brave the volatile industry, and get ahead of the competition.

The winner is whoever can assemble four full-genre sets of video game franchises, with the genres represented including horror, action-adventure, first-person shooters, and role-playing games.

The standard edition of the card game costs £20 and includes a deck consisting of 155 cards. A slightly expanded edition featuring 55 DLC cards is also available for £35, as well as a "Console Warrior" edition for £40 containing an "eye-catching" hot-foil box art. All of these are expected to be shipped in March 2025, if the project manages to hit its goal.

You can visit the Kickstarter page now to lend your support.