If you've been reading Time Extension for a while, you may have realized by now that we're pretty fascinated by Nintendo's Japan-exclusive Satellaview service, which famously saw the popular video game company partner with the broadcaster St. GIGA to transmit games directly to people's living rooms via satellite in the mid-to-late 90s.

But what you might now know (as we've only just heard about it ourselves) is that a determined group of individuals are resurrecting the service, under the name Satellaview+, and that they are now looking for homebrew SNES games to join their upcoming lists of broadcasts.

According to @HowlingFoxRouko, a member of the team, the broadcasts are done "via a local client that is made by the team's organizer." The local client downloads the "SatData" information from a hosted server where live updates are pushed at set times before being re-encoded by updating through the local client.

It, unfortunately, does not work on retail hardware (as of yet) but is already compatible with SNES9X and BSNESPlus on Windows and the Super Disc+ (a recreation of the unreleased SNES CD).

Attention all #SNESDev , at Satellaview+ we are actively seeking homebrew games to be rebroadcast on the service. Please reach out to myself here or on Discord (HowlingVulpeoRouko) to submit your games for broadcast! Thank you! August 6, 2024

It was opened to the public earlier this month on August 1st, with the aim being to broadcast old games while introducing some fresh titles into the mix.

This explains why @HowlingFoxRouko put a call recently on Twitter, asking for SNES developers to come forward and offer up their games for broadcasting:

"Attention all #SNESDev, at Satellaview+ we are actively seeking homebrew games to be rebroadcast on the service. Please reach out to myself here or on Discord (HowlingVulpeoRouko) to submit your games for broadcast! Thank you!"

You can watch the announcement video for the service below or visit its website here for more information: