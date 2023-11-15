Sonic the Hedgehog is getting a new board game from the board game developer Kess Entertainment (as spotted by VGC!).

According to the information shared about the project in its announcement tweet, the board game will be a 1-4 player semi-cooperative experience, which sees Sonic, Tails, Amy, or Knuckles "work together to overcome Badniks, clear stages, and defeat Eggman."

It is coming in January 2024 and interestingly appears to be based on the classic Mega Drive/Genesis version of the character, as opposed to more modern portrayals.





Available January 2024 ✨ INTRODUCING SONIC ROLL ✨In this 1-4 player semi-cooperative board game you take on the role of Sonic, Tails, Amy, or Knuckles and work together to overcome Badniks, clear stages, and defeat Eggman.Available January 2024 pic.twitter.com/q7JVyMZFCt November 14, 2023

Alongside the written announcement from Kess Entertainment, an image was also shared to demonstrate what the game will look like, revealing references to classic Sonic stages like Green Hill Zone, as well as packaging that has been designed to pay tribute to the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 North American box art.

The cover art for this packaging was illustrated by Tracy Yardley, best known for his work on the Sonic the Hedgehog comics from Archie, while the game itself was designed by Anthony Thorp (who has worked on a bunch of other Kess Entertainment board games like Spy X Family: Mission for Peanuts, and Murder We Wrote).

More information sadly isn't available at this stage, but if you fancy keeping up to date with the project we recommend checking out its website where you can sign up for its mailing list.