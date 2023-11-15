The record store Ship to Shore Phono Company has revealed that pre-orders are now open for its upcoming vinyl release of Contra ReBirth's soundtrack.
Arriving on Nintendo WiiWare back in 2009, Contra ReBirth was an M2-developed entry in the classic Konami series that saw players initially take control of a clone of the legendary contra Bill Rizer or the alien-human soldier Genbei Yagyu. The Japanese musician Manabu Namiki (who had previously worked for companies such as Allumer, NMK, and Cave) composed the soundtrack for the game, which notably featured a bunch of remixes of classic Contra tracks from previous installments.
The soundtrack features 16 tracks in total and will be available as both a standard color vinyl and as a limited edition version with a blue, purple, and magenta splattered variant (this version is exclusive to Ship to Shore's website). The video game historian and writer Jeremy Parish has put together the liner notes for the release, while the artist Drew Wise has contributed a bunch of new artwork for the sleeve.
Here's the full track listing for the record:
SIDE A
- Contra
- Alien's Den
- Player Select
- Jungle
- Hotter than Hell
- Triumphant Return 1
- It's Time for Revenge
- Contra Area 2 BGM
- GTR Attack!
SIDE B
- The Foggy Cave in the Darkness
- Deathbed
- Horrible Heartbeat
- Last Springsteen
- Return in Triumph
- Game Over
- Contra Rebirth Another Medley
If you're in the US, you can pre-order the soundtrack now from Ship to Shore's website (for $30). It is also available to pre-order in Europe too, from Black Screen Records (for €32). Both are expected to ship in Q1 2024.