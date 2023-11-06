If you constantly find yourself revisiting old Sonic soundtracks for that sweet hit of nostalgia, then you might be just as excited as us to hear about the brand new album from the record label Game Chops and the LA composer Funk Fiction called Sonic & Chill.

The 14-track album was released just last week and remixes classic tracks from games like Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic Adventure, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic Mania, Sonic R, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to create a relaxing playlist spanning a range of genres like RnB, funk, and hip hop.

In a statement released alongside the launch of the album, Funk Fiction called the album "a passion project" and listed their influences as acts such as Jamiroquai, Sade, Yuzo Koshiro, and Michael Jackson, as well as genres like bossa nova, new jack swing, soul, city pop, acid/smooth jazz, disco/classic house, and '90s dance.

The release is the latest in a series of albums from the label Game Chops, which has previously collaborated with other electronic artists on similar records paying tribute to the music of The Legend of Zelda series, Super Mario, and Dark Souls.





14 licensed remixes from the incredible soundtracks of



Sonic & Chill is live on streaming platforms today! Sonic & Chill by @FunkySynths is here14 licensed remixes from the incredible soundtracks of @Sonic_Hedgehog series, in a chill funk, rnb, and vaporwave aesthetic.Sonic & Chill is live on streaming platforms today! pic.twitter.com/sojpA3LNFw November 3, 2023

Here's the full track listing:

Chill Zone Act 1 Welcome to Station Square (Sonic Adventure) Marble Zone (Sonic the Hedgehog) Green Hill Zone (Sonic the Hedgehog) Comfort Zone (Sonic Mania) Angel Island Zone (Sonic the Hedgehog 3) Chemical Plant Zone (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) Chill Zone Act 2 Oil Ocean Zone (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) Spring Yard Zone (Sonic the Hedgehog) Press Garden Zone (Sonic Mania) Hydrocity Zone (Sonic the Hedgehog 3) Can You Feel the Sunshine? (Sonic R) File Select (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

You can listen to the whole album now on YouTube or on streaming platforms. A physical vinyl edition will be made available to buy in the coming months.