The Spanish team behind the upcoming SuperSega FPGA system have revealed that it will be offered in two different hardware variants – and says it understands why the platform has been met with such a high degree of scepticism.

The FPGA-based machine will be capable of playing original Mega Drive / Genesis, Master System, SC-3000, SG-1000, Saturn and Dreamcast games thanks to its Virtex Ultrascale+ FPGA chip.

The SuperSega team hasn't explained exactly what the two models will be, however, short of making a casual comparison to the Master System and the Master System Plus, two SKUs of Sega's 8-bit console. The latter included two controllers and Sega's Light Phaser, so perhaps the plan is to include additional accessories – such as a modern-day light gun, perhaps?

"For the moment, we do not want to give more details until the end of September when we have the first prototype boards," adds the team, before admitting that it understands why so many people have been sceptical about the console's chances of actually making it to market.

"We prefer to wait a little, because there is a certain mistrust, and in part we understand it, because until something can be seen, heard and touched, and people can see it recorded from, say, their own mobile phone and running on a TV at home or something like that, until then, as some say, it may be 'smoke', what they call 'vapourware.'"

In addition to this, SuperSega has confirmed that it has launched a YouTube channel which uses the same SuperSega branding as its original website.