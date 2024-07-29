You can tell a lot about a person by their favourite football video game, and while most people tend to gravitate towards FIFA / EA Sports FC these days (largely because there isn't much in the way of competition), the history of the genre has been populated by significant rivalries – and Bitmap Books' A Tale of Two Halves aims to cover them all.

"Whether you're into Sensible Soccer, Kick Off, Match Day, FIFA, Pro Evolution Soccer, This is Football, Championship Manager, Premier Manager, old-school or new-school Football Manager, or any of the plethora of other footy games, this book is for you," says the publisher. "The beautiful game has had some brilliant (and plenty of awful) video game renditions. A Tale of Two Halves pays tribute to them all."

Penned by Richard Moss (The Secret History of Mac Gaming, Shareware Heroes, FPS: First Person Shooter, TerrorBytes: The Evolution of Horror Gaming) mainly covers the formative years of the genre between 1980 and 2010, showcasing the genre's evolution from crude 2D visuals to realistic 3D graphics.





Coming soon from ⁦pic.twitter.com/JEZjEwpLo2 I’m delighted to finally reveal that my next book is A Tale of Two Halves: The History of Football Video Games, a massive exploration and analysis of football games in all their many forms from 1980-2010.Coming soon from ⁦ @bitmap_books ⁩. More info: https://t.co/zErP32g49G July 27, 2024

"Packed with trivia, history and analysis on over 400 games, A Tale of Two Halves features hundreds of screenshots, dozens of bespoke illustrations, 13 interviews with pioneering football game developers, and a variety of themed features, nostalgic Easter eggs, and “memorable game mode” mini-essays scattered throughout: a feast for football fans to enjoy."

The book launches on 15th October 2024 and will cost £34.99.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.