A team of talented ROM hackers and modders are coming together to create one of the most ambitious unofficial Super Mario games ever – Mario and the Multiverse.

The game is based on Super Mario 64 but sees the famous Italian plumber mixing things up with characters from a wide range of other franchises, including Pokémon, Splatoon, Spongebob, Harvest Moon, Doom, Rayman, Resident Evil, Crash Bandicoot and even James Bond.

The collaboration is being hosted by Mario Builder 64 creator Rovertronic, but will include contributions from CowQuack, JoshtheBosh, Drahnokks, Woissil, biobak, Joopii, furyiousfight, luigiman0640, axollyon, KeyBlader, Dan-GPTV, Aeza, SpK, JakeDower, lincrash and Mel.

Rovertronic says that the patch will function on original N64 hardware but isn't optimised, so it will run slowly. Rovertronic adds that "this hack is intended for emulators. This collab hack allowed all skill levels to enter, and I didn't force anyone to have technical knowledge on console-level optimization."

The project is "very close" to being completed says Rovertronic, "but needs a lot of polish. The exact release date is uncertain."