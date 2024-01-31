Atari has revealed that it is republishing three 7800 titles this year, as well as the iconic CX78 controller that shipped with the console back in the '80s.

The games in question are Fatal Run (1990), Food Fight (1986) and Ninja Golf (1990). Fatal Run and Ninja Golf were both included on Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. The 7800 port of Food Fight, on the other hand, wasn't included in the pack.

The games come in replica packaging but don't have instruction manuals, which is a shame. They cost $29.99 a pop and launch on May 24th, 2024. The CX78+ pad will cost $24.99, and ships in the same month.