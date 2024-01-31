Roberta Williams' modern reimagining of William Crowthers' 1976 text adventure Colossal Cave is getting a physical release for PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch, courtesy of Limited Run Games.

The game, which was released digitally last year for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, Meta Quest VR 2, and PC, saw the Sierra co-founders Ken and Roberta Williams come out of retirement to remake the title that had originally inspired them to take up game development in the first place.

Upon release, it garnered a bit of mixed reception from the video game press, with some criticizing the underwhelming visuals and frustrating design, while others praised it for being an "immersive" throwback to "a simpler time". Nevertheless, most people agreed that it was good to see the two industry icons make a return to the medium they had helped shape, especially after the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the death of Sierra (after its sale to CUC International).





Limited Run Games will be releasing four different versions of Colossal Cave to buy, including regular editions for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 (priced at $39.99), and a PC Big Box containing a USB packed with documentaries, e-books, and wallpapers ($29.99). Pre-orders are open now and close on March 3rd, 2024.

If you want to know more about Colossal Cave, you can read our interview with Ken and Roberta here.