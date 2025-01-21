A Japanese arcade which was home to a wide selection of classic games has been consumed by fire, we're sad to report.

The conflagration at Osaka's Retro Game Arcade Zarigani was reported by Colin Williamson on social media.

"It looks like the fire started on the right-hand side of the building, which has a narrow stairway that goes up to the 2nd and 3rd stories, which are also the arcade," he says. "I don't know what's on the floors above that."

It looks like Retro Game Arcade Zarigani in Osaka is burning down RIGHT NOW. — Colin Williamson - 奈良番外地 (@colinwilliamson.bsky.social) 2025-01-21T10:35:44.557Z

This totally sucks. I hope nobody got hurt. Zarigani was home to a ton of legendary cabs, though recently it's taken a turn for the worse with a lot of machines being out of order. Here are some older shots: — Colin Williamson - 奈良番外地 (@colinwilliamson.bsky.social) 2025-01-21T11:18:22.783Z

Williamson notes that the arcade "was home to a ton of legendary cabs" but it had recently "taken a turn for the worse" with some of its cabinets being out of order for prolonged periods of time. "The third floor turned into a candy cab graveyard where they literally blocked off half the floor with dead cabinets."

Even so, it's a crying shame to see all of those classic machines go up in flames.

A short time ago, another Japanese arcade was destroyed by fire, but the community rallied around to offer support. It remains to be seen if a similar campaign will take place to restore Zarigani.