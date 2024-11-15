For many people, Street Fighter II represents a certain degree of perfection and balance.

Sure, Capcom has iterated upon the concept repeatedly since the early 1990s, but there's something beautifully pure about the earlier versions of the game, with their focused rosters and smaller move lists.

Still, it's fun to imagine how games like Street Fighter can be updated and expanded in unusual ways, and that's precisely what modder Billy Time Games is doing.

Following on from his Streets of Rage 2 hack – which allowed characters to level up, RPG-style – he's working on a patch for Super Street Fighter II on the Genesis that boasts experience points.





Here is a match between a lvl. 6 Ken vs Balrog on normal difficulty. Currently working on an XP System for SSF2. Each 100,000 points will augment damage and defense by one point. Works only in single player arcade.Here is a match between a lvl. 6 Ken vs Balrog on normal difficulty. pic.twitter.com/zgsFeWvmDa November 15, 2024

"Currently working on an XP System for SSF2," says the modder. "Each 100,000 points will augment damage and defense by one point. Works only in single-player arcade."

When it was pointed out that this approach might actually be the wrong way around, Billy Time Games quickly came up with an alternative system:

I like that idea actually. I think I'll make a reverse XP patch and do just that! — BillyTime!Games (@BillytimeG) November 15, 2024





I might up some of the effects of later levels so difficulty ramps up a bit quicker. It takes until the fourth fight to kick in. Turns out all I needed was to change one byte. FF8300 is detected in A2 when the enemy is hurt which will trigger the defense mechanic.I might up some of the effects of later levels so difficulty ramps up a bit quicker. It takes until the fourth fight to kick in. pic.twitter.com/aexPE7kwGe November 15, 2024

Would you like to play Street Fighter II with this kind of RPG mechanic? Let us know with a comment.