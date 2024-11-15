Following the success of the Nottingham Video Game Expo earlier this year, the team behind the event is expanding and launching a new show in the British city of Bristol.

The show will feature vendors, new games, food, drink and a host of guest speakers – the first to be confirmed is Worms creator Andy Davidson. Davidson is currently hard at work updating the legendary Director's Cut of the game for the Amiga.

There will also be an eight-player Quake III LAN tournament and a Mario Kart 8 tournament, while the show's indie game arena will be operated in conjunction with Debug Magazine.

"After the success of Nottingham Video Games Expo over the last few years, we felt it was time to venture across to other areas where gaming events and gaming scenes have not had enough attention for some time," said the team behind the event. "We know there is a budding gaming community in and around the awesome city of Bristol and wanted to bring them something we hope everyone will enjoy."

If this sounds like it's up your street, then you can use the discount code TIMEX to get 15% off the price of tickets.