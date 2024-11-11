Gaming apparel firm Dyenamik has joined forces with Capcom to create a series of Street Fighter jerseys.
The jerseys are currently funding via Kickstarter, and cost £50 each – that's a saving of £40 on the post-crowdfunding price of £90.
Ten characters are represented in the range, including Ryu, Ken, Guile, Chun-Li, M Bison, Akuma and Cammy. Retro jerseys are also available, as is one based on Street Fighter 6.
You can also grab all 13 shirts in a special collector's box for £350 – saving £550 in the process.
The campaign has 25 days remaining and has already reached its initial goal of £20,000.