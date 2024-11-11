The Sega Dreamcast's official servers were turned off a long time ago, but fans have resurrected them for select titles, giving fans (with the right equipment) the chance to get their beloved console back online again.

Another game has just been added to the list, and it's the Japan-only sports sim Golf Shiyouyo 2, which was developed and published by Softmax in 2001.

Not only is it now possible to enjoy the game's online mode again, the game has been translated to make it easier for non-Japanese people to play it. You can download the patched game here.

Here's the report from Dreamcast Live:

Those of you who are fans of golf games will love this new addition to the online library. It’s a solid golf game with a good variety of courses, game modes, plenty of customization, and supports up to 4 players online. Some of the game modes include the usual like stroke and match play but there’s also a really cool mode called “Club Seal” that has you stealing clubs from the other players in order to make their round a bit more difficult. The game runs awesome online from what we’ve played so far. And no, before anyone asks, it doesn’t support the broadband adapter. However, as you might expect from a turn-based game, it runs flawlessly over a dial-up connection.

If you're interested in learning how to get your Dreamcast online in 2024, check out our feature here.