Update [Mon 11th Nov, 2024 10:30 GMT]: Songbird Productions has revealed that it has sold less than 40 copies of its new Nuon game, Ring Flyer.

"Sales have been low, only 37 copies so far," says the publisher on Discord. "We need to sell at least 75 to make a new product like this worthwhile. Please consider supporting the release, and also help us spread the word so we can have more Nuon releases in 2025!"

If you order the game before November 22nd, you'll get it for $59.95 – which is $10 less than normal.

If you still want to see games being produced for obscure hardware like the Nuon, then it's vital to support ventures like this one.

Original Story [Wed 3rd Jul, 2024 14:30 BST]: VM Labs' failed DVD / games console hybird Nuon was so unsuccessful at retail that only eight games were ever released – but the good news is that number is about to increase by 12.5%.

At the recent JagFest 2024 event it was confirmed that a new Nuon game is coming. Developed by Cubanismo and published by Songbird Productions, Ring Flyer was shown off for the first time during the event, which took place between June 28th and 29th in Rochester, MN.

New Nuon game by published @SongbirdPro (made by Cubanismo) at JagFest 2024! "Ring flyer"! I was sure I will never see new Nuon game! BTW I heard rumors that Native 2 was in progres for Nuon... but just rumors... pic.twitter.com/Rw6z3wI3pF June 30, 2024

Judging from photos taken during the event, Ring Flyer appears to be a 3D action title in which you guide a spaceship through various rings (hence the name, we guess).

Also shown off during the event was Skylar, a very promising new title for the Jaguar which appears to use pre-rendered visuals:





16MB ROM with GameDrive file access for assets thanks to the GD and JagStudio! Preliminary demo of SKYLAR 1.0 running on real Atari Jaguar hardware at JagFest 2024.16MB ROM with GameDrive file access for assets thanks to the GD and JagStudio! pic.twitter.com/gGLOV2ctj5 June 30, 2024

Did you attend JagFest 2024? Let us know what you thought of the show by posting a comment below.