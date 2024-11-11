Worms creator Andy Davidson is currently working on a free 1.5 Director's Cut of the game for the Amiga, which is expected early next year. He's already confirmed that the game will include community-made levels, having shown off one based on the classic classic British sci-fi comedy series Red Dwarf.

Davidson has now confirmed that another bonus stage will see Worms teaming up with another legendary Amiga series: Turrican.

The stage has been "adapted" by Mark Nuttall and Dave Boswell and has Factor 5's blessing.





Turrican, just in case you didn't know, is a run-and-gun shooter series which began life on the C64 but would also come to the SNES and Mega Drive.

However, it's the Amiga versions which are perhaps the most beloved by fans, combining amazing visuals with fantastic music and tight, action-packed gameplay.

The new version of Worms: The Director's Cut is expected to arrive in January 2025.