Earlier this month, the original creator of Worms Andy Davidson announced plans to work on a free 1.5 Director's Cut of the game for the Amiga, scheduled to come out in January of next year.

Well, since then, the developer has continued posting new updates about the project, informing people that yes, Team17 is aware of what he's doing (and they're okay with it); and posting some of the early-level concepts that have been created for the updated game by himself and others in the Amiga community. This includes two dual-layer stages — one of which is designed after the Sega logo and another that is based on the classic British sci-fi comedy series Red Dwarf.

Red Dwarf, in case you're unaware, was a show that debuted in 1988 and has since lasted for 11 seasons, one television special (The Promised Land), and a mini-series (Back To Earth). It focused on Dave Lister (played by Craig Charles), the last remaining survivor of a stasis leak aboard the mining ship Red Dwarf, and his adventures in space with his deceased bunkmate, the hologram Arnold Rimmer (Chris Barrie); an anthropomorphic cat that evolved from his pet cat Frankenstein (Danny John Jules); a sanitation droid named Kryten (Robert Llewellyn); and the ship's computer Holly (played by Norman Lovett and Hattie Hayridge).

Having grown up playing Worms and watching Red Dwarf throughout the '90s, this map, in particular, is a real dream come true for us and features a surprising level of detail that we don't typically associate with Worms'. In the video, for instance, that Davidson shared of the level, it shows the various groups of worms battling across the various decks of the iconic red ship, with the green shuttle Starbug hovering above an alien planet in the background. Meanwhile, the dual layers also allow for various intricate interiors, with Norman Lovett's Holly being depicted on a screen, alongside the Holly Hop Drive (seen in the final episode of season 2, "Parallel Universe")

According to Davidson on Twitter, players should (hopefully) be able to play the level early next year, when Worms DC 1.5 is released for free.