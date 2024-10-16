It's a good time to be a Worms fan. Not only has Digital Eclipse just released an amazing anniversary edition of Worms Armageddon, but the series's original creator Andy Davidson has recently revealed plans for a new updated version of Worms Directors Cut for the Commodore Amiga, tentatively titled Worms DC 1.5.

The free update was hinted at earlier this week after Davidson managed to get the Amiga he originally made Worms on recapped and running again. But we weren't entirely sure at the time exactly what it would entail.

Since then, however, Davidson has posted a statement on his social media from a collaborator named Rodney of the demo group TBL, giving us a little more of an idea of what he has planned for this exciting new update.





Here is the announcement from Rodney of the demo group TBL about our plans:pic.twitter.com/oYFfVkz0Qn I intend Worms DC 1.5 to be a celebration of the Amiga and the scene around it, as without the Amiga none of this would have been possible.Here is the announcement from Rodney of the demo group TBL about our plans: #worms October 15, 2024

According to this new announcement, Davidson doesn't intend to finish the update alone but is asking various Amiga demo groups from the community to come forth and contribute their own levels to the project, in order to immortalize themselves in-game. Those who want to contribute will get a set of instructions and a template level on request but will be pretty much free to create whatever they want (within reason). The finished update is expected to launch next year for free at the Swedish computer event GERP in January 2025, and is clearly meant as a passion project and not a commercial release of any kind.

Here is the statement in full:

"Three decades. That's how long it's been since the world first heard the explosive 'Incoming!' and witnessed the mayhem of our beloved Worms. But time hasn't dulled the legend - it's only made it hungrier for a new battle.

To mark this epic milestone, none other than the legendary Andy Davidson is back, ready to unleash Worms Directors Cut onto the Amiga once more. But this time, he's not doing it alone. We're calling you - yes, YOU to leave your mark on gaming history. For the first time ever, we're inviting demo groups from around the world to submit their very own Worms levels, proudly branded with your group's name. Whether it's a tribute to your legacy or a fresh design steeped in chaos, this is your chance to immortalise your art in Worms DC 1.5. The best part? This grand reimagining of Worms DC will launch for free at Gexp January 2025. So fire up Deluxe Paint and get ready to unleash your pixels. Because this is more than just a celebration - it's a reckoning."

We'll let you know if any more information becomes available.