Sonic Team's cult classic DS game Feel the Magic XY-XX (otherwise known as Kimi no Tame nara Shineru / I Would Die For You in Japan and Project Rub in Europe and Australia) is getting a special 7-inch release to celebrate its 20th anniversary later this year.
Feel the Magic XY-XX, just to give you some background, was originally released baack in 2004 in North America and Japan (Europe and Australia, unfortunately, had to wait another year), and was a minigame collection focused on the efforts of a young man trying to impress a girl with the help of a group called the "Rub Rabbits". At launch, it received particularly strong reviews, including a slightly unexpected 5/5 from The Times, with critics typically praising it for its sense of humour and its control scheme that acted as a showcase of the DS's various input methods.
The new single release is pressed on black vinyl and will include the title track I Would Die For You on side A, which features music composed by Naofumi Hataya and performed by Kenichi Tokoi & the Rub Rabbits. Side B, meanwhile, contains a newly remixed version of the classic song specifically made for 2024.
The rerelease is the work of the Japanese record label CASSETRON and is being released through Disk Union in Japan for 2,750 yen (along with a separate release on CD), but came to our attention recently via Black Screen Records, which is currently taking pre-orders for an imported version of the 7" single for €22,00.
So if you count yourself as a super fan of this cult classic DS game, you may want to check out this new release. Orders are expected to ship in December 2024.