Sonic Team's cult classic DS game Feel the Magic XY-XX (otherwise known as Kimi no Tame nara Shineru / I Would Die For You in Japan and Project Rub in Europe and Australia) is getting a special 7-inch release to celebrate its 20th anniversary later this year.

Feel the Magic XY-XX, just to give you some background, was originally released baack in 2004 in North America and Japan (Europe and Australia, unfortunately, had to wait another year), and was a minigame collection focused on the efforts of a young man trying to impress a girl with the help of a group called the "Rub Rabbits". At launch, it received particularly strong reviews, including a slightly unexpected 5/5 from The Times, with critics typically praising it for its sense of humour and its control scheme that acted as a showcase of the DS's various input methods.

The new single release is pressed on black vinyl and will include the title track I Would Die For You on side A, which features music composed by Naofumi Hataya and performed by Kenichi Tokoi & the Rub Rabbits. Side B, meanwhile, contains a newly remixed version of the classic song specifically made for 2024.





Pre-order now: pic.twitter.com/pob26A2rxP Let's get physical - with updated cover art! 👙 @SEGA 's "Feel the Magic: XY/XX" as 20th Anniversary Miracle Edition on 7" vinyl from @Cassetron including a new remixed version of the addicting "I Would Die For You".Pre-order now: https://t.co/AbFy4rnZNN October 15, 2024

The rerelease is the work of the Japanese record label CASSETRON and is being released through Disk Union in Japan for 2,750 yen (along with a separate release on CD), but came to our attention recently via Black Screen Records, which is currently taking pre-orders for an imported version of the 7" single for €22,00.

So if you count yourself as a super fan of this cult classic DS game, you may want to check out this new release. Orders are expected to ship in December 2024.