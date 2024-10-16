The recent Game Freak hack has revealed that the company worked on a remake of Yoshi's Egg (known as Yoshi in North America and Mario & Yoshi in Europe) for the Nintendo DS, built using Pokémon: Black & White's game engine.

While the title screen says 1995, the prototype is believed to be from 2007. Some have speculated that the 1995 date suggests this is based on the cancelled SNES port of the original NES game.

The ROM has already been put through its paces; you can see it in action below.





Found in the B&W source code leak, enjoy over 20 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay!



The Game Freak hack has already given us a glimpse at the company's SNES remake of its debut title, Quinty – as well as some other more troubling stuff.