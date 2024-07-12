2D survival title Terraria has surpassed the total sales of the original Super Mario Bros., according to its creators.

The news was confirmed in a game update last month (thanks, Games Radar), with Re-Logic saying:

It has been quite some time since we gave an update on just how massive the Terraria fanbase has grown. This was somewhat by design, as we had our sights set on doing so once we passed a somewhat-obscure game about a plumber and his brother trying to save a princess from this dragon-turtle thing...

Thanks to the support of Terrarians everywhere, we are very proud to share that Terraria has surpassed 58 million units sold - 58.7m to be more exact, with nearly 32m from PC alone! Once again, we are beyond humbled and thankful for your continued support - it is the force that drives us every day to make even more awesome Terraria experiences. I wonder what might happen when we get to sixty million...

Yes, you read that right. The makers of Terraria held back news about sales figures until the game passed Super Mario Bros. in terms of units sold – that's quite the flex.

For the record, Super Mario Bros., which launched all the way back in 1985, had sold around 50 million copies as of 1996, with around eight million more copies added to that total thanks to re-releases on Game Boy Color, Wii, Wii U and 3DS.

It was the all-time best-selling video game for more than 20 years before it was overtaken by another Nintendo title, Wii Sports – which went on to sell almost 83 million units.

However, since the rise of downloadable and online gaming, those records have started to look a little weedy in comparison; current champ Minecraft has sold a staggering 300 million copies since 2011, followed by GTA V (200 million) and EA's mobile version of Tetris (100 million).

Terraria launched in the same year as Minecraft and has been released on Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U and Nintendo Switch.