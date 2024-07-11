We've covered the work of Hat-Loving Gamer in the past, and with good reason – he cooks up some of the slickest gaming-related videos on YouTube, often tackling classic retro games from a unique angle.

One of his older videos has been given a second chance at fame recently thanks to a social media post, and it's a doozy – a fantasy remake of Super Mario Bros. 3 which takes place in a real-life bedroom, with Mario and his enemies reduced in size.

It's the kind of thing that we'd like to see Nintendo tackle itself, and while it's obviously not a 'real' game, it looks incredibly polished (and reminds us of Sega's Clockwork Knight, which is certainly no bad thing).

As a fun little aside, Hat-Loving Gamer also produced a video which highlights all of the Easter Eggs he hid away in the video – you can watch it below, but before you do that, try and spot as many as you can without assistance.