If you're a fan of the Capcom vs. SNK spin-off series, then you might have heard about Pocket Fighter EX.

An unofficial tribute based on the Neo Geo Pocket title Match of the Millennium built using Unity, it was the work of just one person – MarcDWyz – and saw characters from Street Fighter and King of Fighters duking it out.

An early version of the game was released in 2018 for Windows-based PCs, but we've now heard from MarcDWyz that the project has been cancelled.





WIP Rugal 98 stage. Rugal was going to be the Arcade boss. Also notice the bubbles spawning during knockdown events! #streetfighter #KOF



"I will never go back to the Unity Engine after what they did," says the developer on social media when asked why the game was cancelled. "I would have to start over from the beginning. Before I could even do it I would have to re-develop my extensive 2D framework AND rollback netcode in another engine."

When asked to elaborate further, MarcDWyz replied:

Unity Engine is tracking players with spyware in every game made with it to extort developers. They changed the rules suddenly and went after EVERY game ever made in Unity past and present. I won't let them do that to me, or you. I quit using it.

MarcDWyz explains that he is currently learning Unreal Engine and making a 2D framework for it in his latest project, Mega Man: The Rulers of Space.