Accessory maker 8BitDo just turned 11 – and it is marking the occasion with gold and silver SN30 Pro controllers.

Made from "zinc-alloy material" and compatible with both Switch and Windows PCs, the limited edition pads cost $99 each and are strictly limited edition.





Available only on 8BitDo eShop:pic.twitter.com/1XXw8rsKrE Introducing 8BitDo SN30 Pro Golden and Silver Limited Edition. Celebrating 8BitDo’s 11th anniversary. Made with metal. Built to last. Compatible with Switch and Windows.Available only on 8BitDo eShop: https://t.co/L4fMLTDE8F July 11, 2024

That's not the only way the company is marking its birthday – 8BitDo is also holding a special sale, with 20% off many of its most popular products.