NeoStormer is about to open pre-orders for GCNET, a new GameCube network adapter which plugs into the console's memory card slot.

"Utilizing Broadband Adapter emulation using Swiss GCNET allows you to enjoy online and LAN multiplayer gaming on your original hardware, all at a significantly lower cost than the authentic Broadband Adapter," says the manufacturer.

GCNET is compatible with all GameCube models and is a plug-and-play solution – there's no internal modification required. It supports 10BASE-T Ethernet connectivity and maintains SD2SP2 functionality, too.

pic.twitter.com/LaSrkHKwjE GCNET, a GameCube Network Adapter that fits into the Memory Card Slot will be Available Friday 2PM ET, Limited Stock https://t.co/ztyFAr5708 July 12, 2024

Supported titles include 1080° Avalanche, Homeland, Jikkyō Powerful Pro Yakyū 10, Kirby Air Ride, Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, Phantasy Star Online Episode I & II, Phantasy Star Online Episode I & II Plus and Phantasy Star Online Episode III: C.A.R.D. Revolution.

If you fancy getting your hands on one of these, orders open soon – and they're limited to one per customer.