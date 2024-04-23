Controller maker Retro Fighters has just announced its latest product, the BattlerGC Pro.

"The first in our Pro Edition series, which takes our existing controllers and upgrades them with new molds, new designs, Hall effects, 2.4 GHz & Bluetooth capability and more," says the company.

The pad is compatible with the GameCube, Wii and Wii U (the latter requires the official Nintendo GameCube adapter).

"From its ergonomic shape, feel and placement of buttons to its colors and high-tech internal components, every part of the BattlerGC Pro has been thoughtfully engineered to amplify your skill and performance," adds Retro Fighters.

Here's the feature list:

Ergonomically designed GameCube wireless controller

Compatible with GameCube, Game Boy Player, Switch & PC

Pro Series Edition: Bluetooth and 2.4 Ghz wireless technology

Improved accuracy

Hall effect analog sticks, no drift!

Full analog triggers with “click” in digital button

Custom built C-Stick and GC style stick (no generic sticks here!)

Dpad Kailh® integrated switches

Dual “Z” shoulder buttons

Wireless vibration feedback

Added P1/P2 back buttons

Rechargeable battery

LED battery / status indicator

30 foot wireless range

10+ hours of battery life per charge

USB-C charging port

The pad will cost $59.95. Pre-orders open May 1st @ 9:00 AM PST, with shipping taking place this October.