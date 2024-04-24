The OpenBOR game engine is home to some truly amazing fan-made creations which pay tribute to gaming's greatest fighting games, but Pocket Dimensional Clash 2 might just trump them all.

Developed by Brazil Mugen Team, it takes the aesthetics of SNK Vs. Capcom on the Neo Geo Pocket and extrapolates it over multiple series, including Street Fighter, King of Fighters, Final Fight, Darkstalkers, Double Dragon and Golden Axe.

Offering four-player co-op, this side-scrolling brawler includes platforming levels and traditional belt-scrolling stages. You also get special moves, hyper moves and unlockable characters – which include some left-field choices, such as Chuck D. Head from the Genesis / Mega Drive platformer Decap Attack.

Pocket Dimensional Clash 2 is available on Android, Windows and Linux and is confirmed to be compatible with the Steam Deck.

You can download it for free here.