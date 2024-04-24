The developer Nunchaku Games and publisher Rogue Games have just launched their Kickstarter for Moon Samurai — a new pixel art adventure game inspired by Prince Of Persia, Streets of Rage, and Hong Kong action movies (thanks @GamerAlphaBeta!).

The game is already in development for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S — in fact, the developers estimate it is about 50% complete — but it now needs your help to give it that "final push".

Just to give you a bit of background on the game, Moon Samurai takes place in 2080 and follows a young warrior named Buddy who is on a mission to stop a corrupt government to prevent a catastrophic war and restore control of RAM City to the people. It will feature several endings, which can all be unlocked based on the player's choices throughout the story.

From what we've seen so far, there is a lot to love about the project from its hand-drawn pixel art to its emphasis on parkour that is reminiscent of cinematic platformers from the late 80s and early 90s. The star of the show, however, definitely seems to be its combat system, which aims to take the formula established in classic beat 'em ups from the 1990s and expand it to include as broad an array of options as possible.

Players will be able to pick between hand-to-hand combat or fighting with weapons, and can even take advantage of environmental elements (for example kicking chairs at enemies) to obtain the advantage.

The Kickstarter has a goal of £60,212 and is currently at £10,868. So if you want to help make it into a reality, you can back the project here.

There are various tiers available with the cheapest of these being a $15/$13 pledge to receive a digital copy of the game for your platform of choice. There are also more expensive options, too, should you have the necessary money to burn, including the option to have yourself, your business, or your pet, immortalized in the game. It is expected to be released in 2025.