We reviewed the superb 8BitDo 2.4G Ultimate Controller a while back and found it to be one of the best options on the market if you're looking for a low-latency pad for your gaming systems (which includes Switch, although 8BitDo doesn't do a good job of advertising that fact).

The company has now announced that it has made this pad even better by including drift-free Hall Effect sticks – and it has also released a new colour option, purple. As Prince fans, this is excellent news for us.

Compatible with PC, Android, Steam Deck & Apple (Officially supported by Apple)

Multifunctional Charging Dock

Ultimate Software on PC

Mode switch button (X-input, D-input), 2 Pro back paddle buttons & Custom Profile Switch button, 3 profiles to switch on the fly

2.4G adapter, rumble vibration, USB-C, 15 hours rechargeable battery

The addition of Hall Effect sticks makes an already amazing pad even better – and well worth a look if you're after a solid, reliable controller which works across multiple formats.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.