A fanmade port of Epyx's 1984 classic Impossible Mission is currently in the works for the Atari Lynx, as recently spotted by Atari Scene News.

The port is the work of the coder Nop90, who uploaded a four-minute video of a prototype to YouTube to show how development on the project is progressing. As he states on the AtariAge forums, it uses the speech and graphics from the Javascript version that is available online (which is itself ripped from the C64 version) but features a bunch of additional code and resized graphics to fit on the Atari handheld.

The developer is busy with multiple projects at the moment, so doesn't have an exact timeline on when it will be finished, but states that "all the code that isn't in the game is already in my head".

Once the port is finished, he hopes to acquire the rights to release the game physically but realizes this could potentially be difficult to pull off.

Impossible Mission is an adventure platformer where players take on the role of a secret agent tasked with taking down the evil Dr. Elvin Atombender and his army of robots. It was originally released for the Commodore 64 and was later ported to a wide range of consoles and computers.

A sequel Impossible Mission 2 followed in 1988, as well as a remake Impossible Mission 2025 (for the Amiga and Amiga CD32) in 1994.

In 2022, a Commodore 64 developer named Icon64 announced that it was working on an official third game in the series, but this has still yet to be released as of writing.