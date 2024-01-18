Fashion retailer ZARA is doing a fantastic line of Sega-related merch these days, with the Saturn and Master System already getting super-fancy cross-body bags.

We've now gotten word that a Dreamcast variant is available – but sadly, it seems to be exclusive to the south of the planet at present.

According to pomegd, it's not currently available in Japan, but has been spotted in "South Africa, Chile, Australia and Brazil."

Via our pal Since Spacies, we can indeed confirm that the bag has been spotted in Australian ZARA stores:





These pics were sent to me by my brother. Zara is stocking Sega merch.These pics were sent to me by my brother. pic.twitter.com/9kGp3pm0A6 January 16, 2024

