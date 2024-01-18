Nintendo switched off the Wii eShop in 2019, removing access to many titles which were exclusive to the console. It was only a matter of time before the community stepped in to restore this aspect of the machine, and we can now report that RiiShop – a replacement Wii eShop – is now in public beta.

Formerly known as LaunchShop, RiiShop's aim is to fully recreate the original Wii Shop experience for homebrew-ready consoles, as it was in 2019, when the service was taken down. The service will be totally free of charge, and purchases will be made with 'fake' Wii Points – no money will ever change hands for anything purchased via the RiiShop.

There are some things to note here – in its current form, RiiShop is not fully working – in fact, there are reports from users that it's not actually possible to download some titles at the moment.

The menus, icons, and music are all the exact same as those on the original Wii Shop, and the RiiShop team has done a good job with the recreation. The app is under active development.

How To Install RiiShop

Firstly, you'll need to have a Wii that has been modified to run homebrew applications. Then, download the RiiShop WAD from the RiiShop Discord server, copy it over to an SD card and then use that card to install it on your Wii via a WAD management application.