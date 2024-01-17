Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic's Alone in the Dark reboot launches in a couple of months on March 20th, 2024 (for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows), and will feature the actors David Harbour and Jodie Comer in the dual-lead roles of Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood respectively.

But if you happen to pick up the Digital Deluxe Edition for a few extra quid, there is a rather cool-looking throwback for fans of the 1992 original that will let you experience the entire game with primitive models of the characters based on their initial appearance in the MS-DOS days.





this looks amazing, March 20th can't come soon enough😭😭 oh my god the Alone in the Dark remake deluxe edition comes with retro skins for Carnby and Hartwoodthis looks amazing, March 20th can't come soon enough😭😭 pic.twitter.com/W8E5ULP12u January 16, 2024

The Derceto 1992 costume pack (to give it its proper title) looks to be an excellent way to experience the game if, like us, you have a mountain of nostalgia for the goofy low-poly aesthetic of Infogrames' original Alone in the Dark trilogy. It isn't the only bonus available to those who pick up the Digital Deluxe Edition either, with players also being able to get access to some additional vintage horror filters and a special director's commentary mode that gives an insight into the game's development.

Here's a video from THQ Nordic showing off the pack, just in case you want to see how it looks in action: