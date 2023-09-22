8BitDo is famous for its excellent controllers aimed at both retro and modern-day systems, but the company has taken something of a departure with its latest effort, the Retro Mechanical Keyboard.
As you can probably see from the design, it takes inspiration from the Nintendo Entertainment System, the console that kicked off Nintendo's remarkably profitable relationship with domestic console hardware (8BitDo also sells the keyboard in colours which closely match that of the Family Computer, the Japanese equivalent of the NES).
While we're sad to report that the keyboard isn't compatible with the NES itself, it has more than enough other features to entice Nintendo fans to make a purchase. Most obvious of all are the chunky, hot-swappable keys, which not only hark back to the keyboards of the '80s but also have mechanical switches that emit a reassuringly clunky 'click' when pressed.
There's a lot of travel on those keys – as is to be expected in this style of keyboard – and it took us some time to get used to it, mainly because we're so accustomed to the flatter keys of our Apple MacBook and Apple wireless keyboard. However, after a while typing becomes second nature, and the sensation of tapping away on the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is a really pleasant one – although, if you work in an office, the additional noise might prove to be somewhat annoying for your co-workers.
The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard connects to your computer in one of three ways. There's a USB-C port on the back which permits a wired connection (a 1.8m long USB-C to USB-A lead is included in the box), but you can also link it wirelessly. A switch on the keyboard allows you to toggle between Bluetooth and low-latency 2.4G; for the latter, you'll need to plug the bundled USB dongle into your computer. When not in use, this neatly slots into the back of the keyboard; there's even a magnet which grips it in place, for added peace of mind.
The other unique element of the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is the fact that it comes bundled with 'Dual Super Buttons' – a separate controller which showcases two massive NES-style buttons which can be mapped for quick commands.
For example, you can map 'Ctrl + C' (the Windows shortcut for 'copy') to one of the Super Buttons, then map 'Ctrl + V' (paste) to the other. While they seem like quite a novelty at first, the Dual Super Buttons do come in handy, and it's possible to map some quite complex combinations to them, streamlining your workflow.
The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard's internal 2000mAh battery takes around four hours to fully charge, after which point it will afford you approximately 200 hours of use when set to one of its wireless modes. The keyboard also boasts compatibility with 8BitDo's Ultimate software, which allows you to go even more in-depth with your button mapping and customisation.
8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard Review: Conclusion
Despite its lack of a pure gaming focus outside of its design, the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is one of the more pleasant mechanical keyboards we've used recently. It's customisable, has great wireless stamina and looks pretty darn cool at the same time.
It might lack gamer-style features such as fancy LEDs under the keys, but otherwise, it's a great way of showing your love for Nintendo (and the NES) even while you're working at your computer. The price might seem steep, but, when compared to other wireless mechanical keyboards, it's actually more reasonable than you might expect.
Should you be in the market for a new keyboard and wish to show off your retro gamer credentials at the same time, then this is a solid recommendation.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
The design looks great, not even specifically NES but just 80's futuristic. I also love a decent mechanical keyboard.
The only downside is that it's a US key layout which means I couldn't justify buying it.
Could be worth mentioning that in the Cons column.
I'd be interested but the small Enter key and a lack of number pad are big negatives. I can't entertainment a keyboard without them.
I've preorder one of each style. I'm in the UK and to be honest, I have got used to using a US style keyboard since I have to type on an apple one. I also use Windows and my brain seems to cope with switching back and forth between them.
@RupeeClock
id actually be more interested in a NES style numpad, by itself, than a whole keyboard without a numpad.
but im also interested in this whole NES style keyboard without a numpad 😅
I'm looking forward to this one... but I wish they integrated a touchpad on the right side - that would make it absolutely perfect for my living room gaming PC!
@AceGrace What's the difference between the UK and US keyboard layouts? I honestly didn't know there were differences.
My only complaint is that there is no numpad.
That said, I agree with @-wc-, I would prefer a separate NES/Famicom-style numpad.
And to go with the NES-style mouse, I would love a Famicom-style mouse as well.
I might even customise a tower PC case (preferably one with 5.25" ODD slots) to have a Famicom aesthetic to it.
Even have text in both English and Japanese around the entire thing.
Gotta love the “pre-yellowed” NES lid finish 👍💯 Similar to the RetroUSB AVS. I see it as a plus lol
@cdog555 Quotation mark in not on the number 2. It has the @ symbol. No £ sign and the enter key is different.
Lack of RGB for real "gamers" lmao... That's definitely not a con
Too bad it doesn't support Mac.
@cdog555 @AceGrace
UK keyboards also have an extra key, between Left Shift and "Z". It has the | (pipe) and backslash characters.
And the collection of odd symbols next to the 1 on the top row holds different characters.
@Woderwick @AceGrace Good to know, thanks
@tameshiyaku For real, I have never been a fan of RGB lighting. Could never understand why some people want their PC accessories performing a rainbow light show. I just think it's distracting and tacky looking.
@JayJ
My current keyboard is a HyperX, advertised as a gaming keyboard but has cherry blue switches.
That's a typist's keyboard, not so much for gaming.
And yes, it has LED lights on the keys. Only R, not RGB, and there's lots of lighting options but the only one I use is one that lights up pressed keys that fade back to off.
It's not distracting, and it gives some visual feedback on what I just pressed so I leave it like that.
I just saw a video review of this yesterday, and it looks like 8bitdo did a great job as I have come to expect. I love their style and willingness to take on quirky product ideas. I suspect there's more upside to leaving out the number pad than including it. Those that require it are probably a small group to where it doesn't make financial sense to include it making the keyboard more expensive. I've always preferred laptop keyboards that leave it out. Plus, a number pad can be added separately. But they're not going to please everyone with something like this.
For my own amusement, if I got this, I'd be tempted to program the B and A buttons, the ones on the keyboard and the big buttons, as B and A respectively. I also like the idea of getting three additional sets of those big red buttons, as it can support four sets, just for the novelty of it. I have no idea what I'd use them for, but the idea amuses me.
If only it had a tenkey...I refuse to buy any TKL board.
Hmmm that negative points are odd.
Retrokeyboards never had flash RGB LEDs and of those it's clearly inspired. No one complains if 8Bitdo's Controllers don't feature RGB LED elements like some high-end modern gaming controllers right?
Also it's loud for some office environments? Well firstly it's clearly intended to appeal to retro gamers and makes a great gadget in your retro-man-cave and secondly it's a mechanical keyboard. They are ALL loud except you fill them up with lube and go with foam dampeners and linear key-switches.
So, that said the only downside I see personally is that there is no ISO-DE layout available to buy!
