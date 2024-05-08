Accessory maker 8BitDo has just launched a series of new accessories to compliment its mechanical keyboard range, which has features NES and C64-style keyboards thus far.

The headline announcement is the Retro 18 Mechanical Numpad – "a 2-in-1 PC numpad and calculator" that works with Windows and Android, and will be available in "N, Fami, C64, and M editions."





Pre-order now:pic.twitter.com/MnqqyFiUN6 Introducing 8BitDo Retro 18 Mechanical Numpad: a 2-in-1 PC numpad and calculator. Compatible with Windows and Android. The perfect companion with the 8BitDo Retro Keyboard. Available in N, Fami, C64, and M editions.Pre-order now: https://t.co/qXtY9No2ue May 28, 2024

8BitDo has also announced that its "Keyboard Extensions" are now available, allowing users to create their own unique interface setup with the 8BitDo Super Buttons, Super Stick, and Super ABXY. These are compatible with all 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboards.





Pre-order on eShop:pic.twitter.com/DQNhKvPKbX The 8BitDo Keyboard Extensions are available now. Create your own keyboard setup with the 8BitDo Super Buttons, Super Stick, and Super ABXY. Compatible with all 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboards.Pre-order on eShop: https://t.co/ZyB3ah2tEs May 29, 2024

Finally, the Retro Mechanical Keyboard range has a new member – the M Edition. "Inspired by the classics," claims 8BitDo, it is inspired by IBM's Model M personal computer.