Accessory maker 8BitDo is releasing another mechanical keyboard, this time based on the iconic C64.

The second in the company's Retro Mechanical Keyboard series, which includes a NES / Famicom version, which we reviewed not so long ago. It's essentially the same deal here, just with design flourishes which mimic Commodore's popular 8-bit home computer.

Like the NES version, it comes with an "Independent Control Panel" which, in this case, includes two large buttons and a joystick.

Connection options include USB, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz, with the latter coming via the bundled USB dongle. The's a 2000mAh Li-on battery inside, which grants 200 hours of use on a 4-hour charge.

It will cost $109.99 and ships on May 26th, 2024. You can pre-order it here.