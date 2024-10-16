Back in July, Bitmap Bureau announced that it would be bringing its arena-shooter Xeno Crisis to the Game Boy Advance, and we've just got word from the publisher via a press release that shipments for the game will start to go out early next month, on November 8th.

So if you've already ordered a copy of the game, it shouldn't be too long now before you have it in your hands, and if you've yet to grab it, now might be a perfect opportunity to finally make the plunge.

The physical version of Xeno Crisis for the Game Boy Advance comes with the option between Japanese, North American, and European packaging and costs £49.99 (or your regional equivalent). All of these contain a region-free cartridge, cardboard trays/inserts, an instruction manual, and a downloadable ROM. However, it should be noted the manual in the Japanese packaging option contains Japanese writing only, as opposed to being printed in various languages.

Xeno Crisis, in case you're unaware, sees players step into the role of a battle-hardened marine as they embark on a deadly mission to confront an alien menace and live to tell the tale. Players will run and gun their way through a scientific research facility, filled with enemies, rescuing survivors, earning upgrades, and battling against powerful bosses.

It was originally released on Sega Mega Drive / Genesis and PC in 2019, and since then, has been ported to a ridiculous amount of consoles including Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Dreamcast, PS Vita, Neo Geo / Neo Geo CD, N64, Gamecube, and SNES.

You can purchase the game from Bitmap Bureau's store. Here's the official trailer for the GBA port: