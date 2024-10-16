Taito's 1989 fighting game Violence Fight has been announced as the next Arcade Archives game coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 (as reported by Famitsu).

It will arrive later this week on October 17th in Japan and is also expected to launch on some selected digital storefronts in the West shortly after, if previous Arcade Archives releases are anything to go by.

Violence Fight sees players pick from one of four characters, which include the martial artist Lee Chen, the former street fighting champion Bad Blue, a disgraced wrestler named Lick Joe, and a war veteran called Ben Smith. Each of these has their own specific set of attributes, with Chen being particularly adept at kicking, Bad Blue being your basic all-rounder, Lick Joe being all about strength over speed, and Ben Smith being the fastest.

After picking their character, players will take part in an underground fighting tournament where they must battle against the other playable characters, as well as a couple of bosses such as the Texas farmer Ron Max and the Mr. T lookalike Tony Won.

During bouts, players can move in 8 directions, similar to various beat 'em up titles of the era like Double Dragon, and can also use certain objects from their environment like crates and barrels as weapons to occasionally gain the advantage. There is also a bonus mode, which will occasionally trigger, where players must fight against a tiger for points, as well as the option for two-player combat.

Since its original release, Violence Fight has been reissued as part of Taito Memories Vol. 2 for PS2 and Taito Legends 2 for PS2, Xbox, and PC. Its 1991 follow-up Solitary Fighter, meanwhile, has been reissued in the past as part of Taito Milestones 2 and as its own Arcade Archives release. This updated version of the game added the ability to play as Ron Max and Tony Won alongside the cast of the original, introduced knife and bat-wielding audience members who will try to interrupt the fights, and also threw in an additional bonus mode that pits the player against a bear.

Here's some footage of Violence Fight in action: