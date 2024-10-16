The SuperSega project has taken another tentative step towards reality with a rather blurry image of the system's prototype PCB, which shows Sega SG-1000, Master System and Mega Drive cartridges in situ.

The photo is intended to drum up interest for a YouTube reveal, which takes place later today.

"Still a few components [needed] to solder, but we hope in a few days to get those finished and publish a video to show it, and then, ask for you guys who are really interested to pay 3 euro / USD to pre-reserve first units," says the announcement email.

SuperSega is an FPGA-based all-in-one console which will play SG-1000, Master System, Mega Drive, Saturn and Dreamcast games.

The company behind it has said it doesn't think Sega will challenge the use of its brand name in the console's title, a viewpoint which has been challenged by multiple people online. The project has already been accused of being vapourware, something the team acknowledges.